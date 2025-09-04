Epic Games Shows Off Some Of the Borderlands 4 Weapons You Can Use

When it comes to FPS titles, one of the most important elements of the game is the weapons you use. After all, it’s an FPS title, you’re meant to shoot everything in sight and have fun while doing it. Thus, you need to have the right level of overpowering armaments to try to ensure you get the job done. In titles like Borderlands 4, the weapons you wield are the most important thing in some cases…because there are just so many of them! Seriously, the games keep “upping the ante” regarding how many weapons people can have, and the 4th mainline entry is no different.

The team at Gearbox Software has already made it clear that they have over 30 BILLION guns for you to use in the title. So, across the four main Vault Hunters, plus the one you’ll get via DLC, if you want, that’s a LOT of options to choose from. Plus, these are guns that span all manner of types and stats. You’ll have your basic guns, then SMGs, assault rifles, sniper rifles for those who love long-distance shooting, and then there are plenty of special guns to make things even more fun as you destroy all the enemies in your range.

Epic Games decided to take some initiative and show off a set of six guns that you’ll be able to use. Six guns…out of 30 billion…we don’t even know how to calculate how small that is in comparison to the overall horde of guns you can get in Borderlands 4.

Here's only some of the 30 BILLION new weapons from @Borderlands 4!



Which one are you trying out first? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6bUj1p4B29 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 2, 2025

Regardless, these are just a few options at your beck and call, and true to the game’s history, they’re all made by different companies on the planet you’re on. That means that you’ll want to pick and choose which ones best suit your Vault Hunter and best help you maximize the power of your Hunter’s skills.

As recent previews have shown, all the Vault Hunters have a lot of skills for you to potentially unlock via their skill trees. If you do things a certain way, you can maximize your playstyle and be an unstoppable force of nature. Or, you can be a Vault Hunter that works perfectly alongside your crew so that you all can take on any force thrown against you. It’s entirely your call.

There’s a lot coming in this game, and guns are just one part of the equation. So, be ready for the September 12th release date so you can lock and load when it drops!