Borderlands 4 Previews Highlight Return To Form For Series

There are many franchises out there that start off incredibly hot, and then for one reason or another, “lose their way.” Sometimes, they just try to do what they did before with minimal changes, and thus, things don’t feel “fresh” or “fun” anymore. Other times, developers take “big swings” and even try to catch up to certain “trends” that are going on in the gaming space at the time to see if they can “get some of that money” that the trend is making. For fans worried about whether Borderlands 4 will repeat the mistakes that the third mainline entry made, you may not have to worry.

For those who don’t recall, the third entry in Gearbox Software’s RPG/FPS franchise took quite a while to come out. Then, when it did arrive, it had some clear faults that led it to be more of a bad joke than a fun game. Gearbox knew that it had to change things for the better and get back to what made things work before if they were going to keep their fanbase.

Today, multiple previews dropped for Borderlands 4 from places like VGC and PC Games N, and the overall consensus is that the game is much better than its predecessor, but there could still be some concerns overall.

One of the previews noted that the gunplay in the title is top-notch, and that players will feel like a wrecking ball of epicness no matter what type of weapon they choose to wield. As a reminder, the game will have BILLIONS of guns for you to use, so you’ll have plenty of options to pick from.

The Vault Hunters seem to be another interesting bunch to have fun with. VGC personally loved using Vex, as she has a special move that allows her to remain in her “Ultimate State” for an incredibly long time.

The skill trees were also noted in both previews, as you’ll have plenty of options, and you might be a tad overwhelmed by them at first, especially if this is your first entry in the franchise. However, you’ll figure it out. Plus, as Gearbox noted before, once you finish the game, you can start over with a Level 30 character and see how you can do things differently a second time!

Only time will tell if all of these fixes will be enough to “push the franchise forward again,” but early impressions are positive, and that might be enough to drive sales when the game releases on September 12th.