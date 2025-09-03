Borderlands 4 Endgame Content Reflects Desire To Start Over Without Having To “Start Over”

How many of you out there honestly go and replay a game soon after beating it? What was the last title you think you did that with? Why did you do it? Did you do it because you loved the game so much that you just HAD to try it again? Maybe you wanted to do a “New Game+” mode or see how things would change if you went a different path? There are many reasons to do a new run, and it’s part of what makes gaming fun. You’d think that titles like Borderlands 4 would be perfect for those who love to do multiple game runs, but apparently, that’s not actually the case.

In a chat with Gearbox Software, TechRaptor learned that many people don’t actually start a new game from scratch as much as you’d think. Thus, Randy Pitchford revealed that part of what will make the endgame content for Borderlands 4 unique by comparison is offering the ability to start a new game with a different vault hunter already at Level 30:

“We have actual telemetry that kind of informs us that look, for a lot of players that complete the main game, the deterrent from trying other characters is starting over. And starting them with an endgame-viable baseline can let them explore more.”

That’s a smart move, because in games that involve leveling, the most eye-rolling thing is having to get your characters “to the right level” and sometimes “grinding to get to where you need to be.” Sure, in some games it’s necessary, but in others, it makes the game a slog.

Randy went further and admitted that when it came to past entries in the franchise, they weren’t always the best once the main campaign was done. Gearbox took a lot of shots, pun intended, to do some wild stuff, and sometimes, it backfired. So, they’re trying to do better this time around, including with your loot:

“We used to kind of invalidate loot a lot, and I think it’s better to not invalidate loot but to not kill the loot chase. So we had to design it so that you can have both living almost paradoxically on top of each other.”

One of the ways they’ll do that is by enacting new challenges in the endgame for players to team up and complete:

“You have completionist mindset and progression mindset working together, which is really kind of a fun kind of psychology.”

You’ll find out how it all works on September 12th!