Borderlands 4 Lead Praises Nintendo Switch 2

When you’re in the gaming industry, you want to hear that other people like your product, regardless of whether it’s a new game that you released, or an all-new console that you dropped to help welcome the “next generation” of your system line. In the case of the Nintendo Switch 2, most people have liked it, and many are loving it, especially with certain games that have come out. Plus, we know there are more games coming out soon, like Borderlands 4, which Gearbox Software has hyped up in various ways over the last few months since it was confirmed for the platform.

However, the head of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford, decided to take things a step further by really letting people know what he personally felt about the Nintendo Switch 2. In a chat with GamesRadar, he noted the following:

“I love my Switch, and I kind of wanted a more powerful one with newer games. When I got the briefing and realized, ‘oh, it’s more than that, Nintendo has invested a lot, not just in the hardware, but in the software, and making it easier than ever to connect with other people […] This is getting exciting.’

I love Switch, and I love my Switch 2. And I think that without getting in trouble and trying to talk about things that are from the future, we love making games, and we love entertaining people, and we want to be on the platforms where the people that want us to be are. And Nintendo just had the most successful new console launch in the history of video game consoles, and I don’t think that’s slowing down.”

He’s not wrong; the Switch 2 sold about 6 million units in under a month, and he’s gone well past that by this point. In fact, it’s about to celebrate its third full month of release, and many think things like a Nintendo Direct could be coming to tell more about what the Switch 2 will offer soon.

Randy also had one more thing to talk about, a certain “tease” of what may come from Gearbox to the platform outside of Borderlands 4:

“I love that platform, and I want to bring more games to it…it’s really not the right time for me to talk about games that are down the road.”

It appears that Randy might have some ideas on what the team should do next for the next system, and that will be something to keep an eye on.