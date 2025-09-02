Rumor: Nintendo Direct Is Happening On September 12 – Because Of Mario

Yeah, that looks like the best date for it.

YouTuber SwitchForce has dropped yet another metaphorical bombshell on his rumored Nintendo Direct.

In SwitchForce We Trust?

SwitchForce dropped a rumor near the end of August. He said a Nintendo Direct was happening in September. In fact, this was going to be the ‘big’ Nintendo Direct that everyone is looking for.

That seemed like one of many rumors, especially after another Nintendo YouTuber very recently spread a fake rumor (he claimed to be studying how rumors spread). So it was easy to dismiss this claim.

But a few days later, Nate The Hate corroborated SwitchForce’s rumor. There were other people who said the same thing, and seemed to have different sources. Obviously, this raised SwitchForce’s profile even before the rumor was confirmed.

But Nate said it was happening on either September 11 or September 12. SwitchForce seems to have one over Nate on this one.

SwitchForce said this in his latest video:

It’s the biggest shebang and it’s a Friday which is like what the freaking heck. That’s very bizarre. Nintendo doing something distinct.

But I’m telling you part of it is probably because Mario’s 40th anniversary is on the 13th and then the 11th Thursday when they typically do Directs. That’s a no-no date. So they had to find one in the middle.

They’re not going to do Saturday. They don’t do that. They’re not going to do the 11th. They put it in there on the 12th and bada boom, bada bing. They got they got big stuff to show. Big direct.

We should not have to explain why Nintendo is not scheduling this Direct on the 11th. It is possible that SwitchForce is speculating here. Of course, he could be explaining the logic for the date that he also already confirmed on his end.

The History Of Mario Events

Nintendo started celebrating Mario’s anniversary in 2005. That’s 20 years after Super Mario Bros. first released on the Family Computer in Japan.

So the date they use here is September 13, 1985. Mario Day, AKA March 10, was created by fans and eventually embraced by Nintendo.

Nintendo would come back to Mario’s anniversary every five years. So we can predict Nintendo has something planned this year before they even announced it.

Each event has gotten more and more elaborate. Nintendo will probably reveal their Mario anniversary event separately, but they probably have a jewel of an announcement for that event the day before.

That’s a lot to look forward to as soon as next week! So we’ll see what surprises Nintendo has in store then.