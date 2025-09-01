Rumor: Nintendo Direct Is Already Coming Next Week!

There’s now a new rumor about an upcoming Nintendo Direct, and we won’t have to wait that long for the event.

Nate The Hate said this on Twitter:

Yes, there is a Nintendo Direct in September.

When: The second week of the month, in the latter half on or around Sept 11 or 12th.

Nate also followed up that he didn’t hear of any other Nintendo Directs coming this month.

Is This Really The Big One?

Nate corroborates an earlier rumor from YouTuber SwitchForce about a Direct. Unlike Nate, SwitchForce goes so far as to say that this event is the “big one.’

What that implies is Nintendo will be showing more than the first party games that we already know are still coming before this year ends. It implies we’ll also see more third party games that are coming for the Switch 2.

Nintendo Could Still Be Keeping One Surprise – With Microsoft

Two years ago, Microsoft made a deal with Nintendo: Call of Duty games on Nintendo’s platforms for a period of ten years. At the time, Microsoft still didn’t close their other deal to buy Activision to make this possible.

Now it’s the launch year of the Switch 2. But Activision has yet to confirm that their latest game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, is coming to the Switch 2. So there’s a lot of concern if Microsoft will live up to the contract.

The Switch 2 would clearly benefit from being known as a Call of Duty platform out the gate. But Microsoft would arguably lose out more if Call of Duty didn’t make it to the launch of the Switch 2. The casual gamers who buy Call of Duty annually and don’t play anything else are a prime market for the Switch 2 versions of these games.

And let’s not kid ourselves – a lot of those buyers will be double dipping on Switch 2 and their current lead platform. But maybe Microsoft and Nintendo have been quiet simply because they were waiting for this event to reveal it.

What Other Games Could Be Revealed This Month?

There’s been a lot of focus on the games that we already know are coming this year. We do believe Nintendo will present Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in a future Direct, after Kirby Air Riders and Pokémon Legends Z-A got their own presentations.

But let us point out another possibility fans haven’t considered yet: that Nintendo will announce more first-party Switch 2 games. This time, they will be whetting everyone’s appetites for the lineup for the first quarter to the first half of 2026.

As of right now, we know Splatoon Raiders is coming, but it doesn’t have a date yet. We also suspect that the Switch Online Playtest Program will eventually lead to an actual game. Both these games could be lurking in 2026.

And there could be more games that Nintendo simply did not drop hints for. We don’t know anything ourselves, so we’ll leave it up to you to speculate on what games you think Nintendo has ready and waiting.