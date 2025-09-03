Randy Pitchford Talks Process To Make Borderlands 4

Regarding the big AAA releases of 2025, Borderlands 4 is the next big title that’s about to drop. The title from Gearbox Software has a lot of hype going into it, and a lot of expectations. After all, Gearbox is known for making the most over-the-top stories with gameplay that has BILLIONS of guns to go along with it, so that you can shoot just about anything that moves in the worlds you’re in. With the 4th entry, Randy Pitchford, Gearbox’s CEO, is more pumped than ever because he feels that the team used all of their experiences from the past to make this happen.

In an interview with TechRaptor, he noted:

“This is a non-trivial percentage of my life. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. For us, this is literally our lives. And we don’t f**k around. Everything in the game is because someone did something. A human being put their heart and soul and sweat and tears into trying to do the best they did. It’s not AI making this sh*t.”

Profanity aside, it’s clear that Pitchford is excited about the game and is pleased and honored by how much the team put into it. The AI situation in the gaming world and beyond is growing more controversial by the day, and you can understand why some people are going to be calling it out more than others.

Now, onto the other “big question” of the interview: What characters are the Gearbox Software team the most excited to play in Borderlands 4?

“When I started, I thought I was just going to be Vex for life, and then when Rafa came online, I started messing around with that,” Pitchford revealed. “But as I’m coming into launch, what I’ve been playing over the last few weeks, it’s all been Harlowe.”

Narrative Director Sam Winkler went a different route, though:

“I knew from talking to the character designers and constant back-and-forth meetings about this, they’re like, ‘Oh, this character’s more technical,’ so I’m going to have to pay close attention while I’m playing. So I’m reserving it. This is my treat at the end of the road.”

The game does offer up a lot of options, so it’s important for both the dev team and the players who will be getting the game to try them out and enjoy them to see what works best for them.

The game comes out on September 12th!