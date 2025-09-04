Borderlands 4 Has Revealed Its Voice Cast

When you’re making a video game, there are numerous elements that go into making something special, and for something like Borderlands 4, you can’t just have good visuals, a couple of billion guns for players to use, and a story that is incredibly bonkers. You need to have a voice cast to help bring the world of Pandora and beyond to life so that gamers can truly get engrossed in what’s happening around them and want to see what’s going to happen next. Gearbox Software has been hyping up its upcoming title a lot in the last few days, and today, they dropped a trailer highlighting the voice cast for the Vault Hunters of the game that you’ll get to play. Get ready for some “legendary” reveals.

For example, famed voice actor Ray Chase will be Amon, the Forge Knight. Then, there’s Kimberly Brooks, who will play Harlow, the Gravitar. Next, there’s Judy Alice Lee, who will be Vex, the Siren. Finally, for the main four at least, we have another legend of voice acting via Alejandro Saab, who plays Rafa the Exo-Soldier.

What follows is the cast breaking down their characters and revealing what it was like voicing them for the game. Saab even noted that he didn’t actually realize that he was playing Rafa until he got to his first full recording session, as he thought he was just playing a “Soldier” and not the Exo-Soldier. Not that he minded, as he was apparently thrilled to be playing one of the Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4.

Ray Chase admitted that, at first, Amon had a much more generic voice, just because of how he looked and how he played in battle. But the voice director from Gearbox helped Ray to find a more fun voice to bring to Amon so that he would deliver much greater dialogue and have far more personality than just a “brawny guy.”

Kimberly praised her character because of her boundless confidence and how she uses her brain to figure things out instead of just using her weapons, and that was really appealing to her. As for Judy and her character Vex, she feels that Vex can be a bit of…trouble. Well, she is a Siren, so that’s par for the course in this universe.

You can listen to the full voice cast testimonial below, as you’ll be hearing their voices quite a bit when the game comes out on September 12th.