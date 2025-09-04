Firaxis Games Gets Hit With Layoffs

It’s never fun writing about these types of stories. We hate to see them pop up, but it looks like another studio was hit with a round of layoffs. While details are still a little scarce, we know that there is a sizable number of developers who were recently let go from the Firaxis Games studio.

This comes after the game studio saw its latest title released into the marketplace. Earlier this year, the developers managed to bring out Sid Meier’s Civilization VII to the market. More specifically, that game launched on February 11, 2025. Now it looks like there will be fewer hands available to help bring the next project to completion.

Firaxis Games Hit With Layoffs

Thanks to Game Developer, we’re finding out about a recent round of layoffs. This news comes from a statement provided to the publication confirming the layoffs. In particular, the statement noted that there was a staff reduction at the studio, which is in part due to further restructuring and optimizing their game development process.

What the statement didn’t provide was any specific number as to how many developers were let go. However, Game Developer did speak with a few individuals who were in the know, and it seems like dozens of employees were let go. There have also been reports of former employees of the studio noting that they were recently let go and are now looking to be onboarded with another company on LinkedIn.

Of course, this wasn’t the only studio to have recently been hit with layoffs under 2K. If you recall, there was a report recently on how Cloud Chamber was hit with some layoffs. This was the studio created to bring out the next BioShock game. However, at the same time, while there were people who were let go, the studio did bring in Rod Fergusson. Hopefully, Rod will be able to bring this game across the finish line. After all, he just posted about finally starting his first day at the studio earlier this week.