Star Citizen Squadron 42 Boss Makes Bold Comparison To GTA 6

Let’s talk about confidence in the video game space, shall we? When it comes to things like making video games, you NEED to have confidence in both your team, your idea, and the plan you have going forward with the title’s potential release. If you don’t believe in the game you’re making, or think that your team can bring your vision to life, then why bother? The flipside to that coin, though, is that if you have too much confidence or think that “nothing can touch you,” problems will emerge. Star Citizen Squadron 42 is one such example of a team possibly having “too much confidence” in themselves.

Let’s rewind the clock back a bit, okay? The original game by CIG Montreal started its development 13 years ago. That’s right, this title is still being worked on after a decade, and hasn’t left Early Access in a long time! The twist is that in the midst of raising $800 million via various crowdfunding efforts, which is quite a feat, the team decided to create a special spinoff title, Star Citizen Squadron 42. The title has some big names attached to it, including legendary actor Mark Hamill, as you can see in the picture above.

In an interview with La Presse, the head of CIG Montreal, Chris Roberts, noted that he’s so confident in the game and its quality that it can go up against GTA 6 as the most important game of 2026:

“We’re hoping it’ll be an event almost as important [as GTA 6]. Apart from GTA 6, [Squadron 42] is probably the most important AAA-budget game.”

That’s a bold claim, no matter how you look at it. Like, seriously, that’s a bold claim. That’s like making a burger on your own and then saying it’ll be “bigger than the Big Mac” if you put it on sale for others.

To be fair, there are a few small pieces of info that can help back this up, including the $800 million that has been raised over the years of its development. That had to come from somewhere, right? So, if the people who invested in the game are up for playing it still, it could have huge numbers at launch.

That being said, Rockstar Games is an established entity, as is its crime-based franchise. Everyone knows that it’ll be good at launch. It’s more of a question of “how good.” In contrast, CIG Montreal has been working on these games for over a decade with not much to show for it, so the proof will literally be in the pudding whenever it releases.