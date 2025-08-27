GTA VI Set to Earn $3B in Its First Year—Here’s Why

Hype is an interesting thing. When nurtured properly and backed up by something that was “worth the hype,” a product, regardless of its type, can do incredibly well. In numerous entertainment industries, people and companies do what they can to build up hype for what’s coming so that when the launch happens, it’s as big as possible. Then, there are times when something is SO BIG and the hype is SO MASSIVE, that it shatters all manner of records and nothing can stop it from being the biggest thing around for some time. Right now, in the gaming space, we’re almost there with the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set to arrive in May 2026. Some are projecting some big numbers for its launch period, including making three BILLION in its first year. Would you like to know why that might happen? Good, we’ll break it down here for you.

Over A Decade In The Making

We need to start our story not with what’s coming, but with what’s been out already for a long time. When Grand Theft Auto V came out in 2013, there was naturally a lot of hype behind it, and the game sold incredibly well to start. However, Rockstar Games did something with this title that would change things forever: they added an online mode.

Specifically, they added a mode that they would consistently update with new weapons, cars, activities, and story content. In some ways, this online mode was more popular than the main game! That’s saying something, as the main game was really good. In fact, the game made a billion dollars in just its first three days! That’s insane!

Here’s where things get really interesting, though. You see, even with high-profile games like this one, or big-time movies that took a long time to set everything up for, like with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its films starring the Avengers, the drop-off will eventually happen. It’s natural.

Except that never really happened here. Instead, over the course of twelve years, the game continued to sell! Even several years after its launch, it would occasionally find itself in the top ten lists for certain places, including the US!

All told, the game has sold 215 million copies!!!! That’s insane! Oh, and it’s made over ten BILLION dollars all told. That’s dang impressive.

But that’s not even the final note in this particular entry. You see, as time went on, and the game continued to sell and bring in new content for the online portion, the same question kept popping up with gamers: “When is Rockstar going to announce the next entry?”

Many thought it would happen in 2017 or 2018, as that would fit the “timeframe” between the 4th and 5th entries. However, it didn’t happen, and it continued not to happen for many years.

With each year that passed, the hype continued to build, and many people were frothing at the mouth to find out when Rockstar would drop the first trailer for the game. When they finally did in late 2023, it broke all kinds of viewing records and now stands at 265 million views.

So, now imagine even a FRACTION of those viewers buying the game on day one. Forget three billion in a year, it could get three billion in a week or less! Naturally, Rockstar Games is hoping for that.

The Price Point

Alright, so here’s where things get a bit tricky. You see, there’s been a “shift” in the gaming industry recently that many people aren’t fans of. Specifically, they’re mad that certain video game developers and publishers are upping the prices on not only consoles, but the video games themselves. The “stable” price point of $60 is now long gone, and most games are now $70, with some even going up to $80. And then, there’s GTA 6.

There have been PLENTY of rumors that Rockstar Games has so much invested in this new title that they need to set their own price point for what the game will be at launch. Specifically, there are rumors going around that they might be the first $100 game in history. To be clear, we’re talking about non-special edition pricing here.

The irony here is two-fold. First, if they do put the game at that price, that would easily help them get to $3 billion in no time flat, especially since the special editions would be much more than that. Second, it’s not likely to slow down sales of the title.

Why is that? First, because we know the release date of May 26th, 2026, that’s plenty of time to go and save up money for the release, regardless of what “edition” the gamer is aiming for. Second, the game is so hyped and anticipated that people will want to get the game day one, regardless of the price, because of “fear of missing out,” which has driven many people to buy expensive things without fear of consequence.

Is it “right” of Rockstar Games to potentially put the price that high, even knowing that they’re going to recoup all their costs in like a week? That’s a debate for another time, but the question of the game’s price point is something that will be discussed until launch day.

The Biggest and Most Beautiful Entry Yet?

Finally, and something we can’t ignore, is that Rockstar Games knows that its fans want a big, beautiful, expansive world to travel through and do various activities in. We already know that the game will be set in the in-game version of Florida, with Vice City making its anticipated return, but in modern form. The first trailer alone highlighted that the game will feature elements “true to Florida’s nature,” meaning that just about anything can happen at any time.

Then, there are the main characters, Jason and Lucia, who are the focal points of a story that will stretch through the entire state, and bring them together like never before to see how they can survive what’s coming for them.

The trailers we’ve seen highlight their struggle, as well as their desire to trust one another more than anything. That could make for a very unique story.

Plus, on top of everything else, the trailers point to Rockstar Games using the power of next-gen consoles and PC to the fullest to bring out the graphical fidelity to the max. Many might try out the game simply to see how beautiful the world looks while also enjoying the many things within.

The point is that Rockstar Games has done well in stoking the flames of hype for this title. So long as the game is quality, it’ll blast past three billion in sales with ease.