GTA 6 Rumored Price Not Denied By Take-Two CEO

There are plenty of high-level “controversies” going on in the gaming space right now that have left players exhausted in one form or another. You could even argue that things have never been more “turbulent” in the game industry than right now, and that includes the great “Crash of ’83,” where it looked like the industry would collapse on itself. One of the biggest controversies that players are speaking out about is the price tag of certain video games and the “upward trend” that certain developers and publishers are attempting to push with them. GTA 6 is one such game that has had numerous rumors detailing how much it could be, leaving fans in a panic.

To be clear, just about everyone admits that the game will be quality, as Rockstar Games has an impeccable track record with new releases over the last decade or so. However, that doesn’t mean that they want to pay $100 just for the base game, as rumors suggested they might. While we do know the official release date for GTA 6, May 26th, 2026, the price of the game and its inevitable special editions haven’t been revealed. In two different interviews, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick talked about both the game’s release date, stating a high level of “confidence” that it’ll come out then, while also deflecting about how much the game will cost.

For example, last week, he talked with Variety and said:

“That announcement will come from Rockstar in due time. Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge… We’re highly focused on making sure the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it.”

On the one hand, one should be glad that they’re focusing on quality, especially since it’s been over a decade since the last entry’s arrival in the series. However, just because you “deliver more value than you charge” doesn’t mean you should charge a lot just to have the experience.

Then, in a chat with CNBC, he noted:

“A must-have is still a must-have. Our job is to make the best entertainment on earth. We only try to make the biggest hits.”

Again, it’s fair to have that kind of goal, but even a “must-have” can be left alone until its price goes down if it’s too expensive to start. We’ll have to wait and see how everything goes and just await the official price announcement.