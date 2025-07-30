GTA 6 Could Heavily Focus On User-Generated Content

For ages now, we’ve been waiting for Rockstar Games to deliver the next installment to the massively popular Grand Theft Auto franchise. Fortunately, we know Grand Theft Auto VI is coming next year, so the official countdown has started. Fingers crossed that we don’t see this game get delayed. However, it looks like Rockstar Games has a new plan in place to keep players coming back to GTA 6 for years to come.

With Grand Theft Auto Online proving to be a cash cow for Rockstar Games, we know an online version of GTA 6 is coming. However, we don’t know anything about it quite yet. That’s not too surprising as the developers are keeping things incredibly secretive. We don’t blame them, but that is only driving fans to look for any clues they can find for the game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Heavily Focus On User-Generated Content?

There’s no telling quite yet what to expect for the game. We’re sure that there will be a big breakdown from Rockstar Games as they prepare for its launch. However, thanks to the folks over at PCGamesN, we might have a clue that some user-generated content is playing a big role in the upcoming title.

That’s due to a new job listing with Rockstar Games seeking a senior product manager for their creator platform. Overall, the goal is to make sure creators and players have a seamless process when it comes to uploading content or enjoying it. After all, Rockstar does own the modding platform for Grand Theft Auto V, FiveM.

With players logging on to Grand Theft Auto Online and roleplaying as first responders to just civilians in this world, we can only imagine how Grand Theft Auto VI will expand. We might even see some tools added that focus on creating unique missions or locations. Of course, that’s speculative, but the sky is the limit right now until Rockstar Games starts to open up about this anticipated installment.

After all, it seems like this game would have spent eight years in development, so that’s more than enough time to come up with some thrilling new ideas. Meanwhile, fans are just hopeful to get a clear answer on what to expect in terms of FPS.

We probably don’t have to remind you, but Grand Theft Auto VI is currently set to release on May 26, 2026. When it does release, you’ll find it available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.