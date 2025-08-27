Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Creative Director Talks Sequels

There is a lot of hype surrounding Sandfall Interactive. This new studio just debuted its first game in the marketplace this year. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was a title that might have initially intrigued a few people, but it wouldn’t spark mass hysteria for the game until its launch. That game might have snuck up on people, but the successor certainly won’t.

Everyone is wondering what is next for Sandfall Interactive. Will we be getting DLCs or perhaps the next major video game release? We’re left waiting on that answer, but the creative director was able to share just a small tidbit of information for fans who have been yearning to learn what’s next.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Is Just The Start

It looks like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is just the start of a major franchise for Sandfall Interactive. That’s not surprising, given how much love and praise this game received. Thanks to The Gamer, we’re learning that Guillaume Broche, the creative director behind the game, discussed this topic with MrMattyPlays.

During the conversation, Broche noted that Clair Obscur is the franchise name and Expedition 33 was just one of the stories they wanted to tell. So, it looks like there’s more to come, but again, it’s a mystery as to what that means. Fans will be waiting to learn what that next whimsical fantasy game will end up being and if there’s any involvement regarding what was set up during Expedition 33.

Of course, it does sound to me like this might just be a completely new storyline and characters. At the moment, we’ll just have to sit tight and wait. Meanwhile, the developers are still working on the game and introducing not only bug fixes but also new fan-requested features.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is currently available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, if you don’t have a physical copy yet, an Amazon-exclusive edition is scheduled to be released later this year.