Amazon Reveals Its Exclusive Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Mirror Edition

There have been some heavy-hitting video game titles released this year. We’re sure that there are bound to be a few more to land this upcoming season as we slowly approach the end of 2025. However, one game that surprised gamers and has been a must-play title is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The game blew fans away, and it’s a debut title from a new studio, Sandfall Interactive.

That level of success wasn’t expected, and it’s left the studio scrambling to clear up bugs rather than delivering a new DLC. While most fans are waiting to see the first expansion to come out, there’s another release to keep fans interested. If you don’t already own a physical copy of this game, it might be time to change that with the new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Mirror Edition.

Amazon Gets An Exclusive Edition For This RPG Hit

There’s already a physical edition for Expedition 33 fans. Of course, it was a game that was hard to find in stock to pick up at one point. However, Amazon has a new exclusive edition coming out later this year. This upcoming Mirror Edition will bring out a few goodies that might help entice players to pick this game up for the first time or all over again.

With this edition that can only be obtained through Amazon, players are getting a physical copy of the game, a tuckbox, an exclusive steelbook, and a few collectible character cards. What’s worth noting about the character cards is that there are only ten designs available. In your box, you’ll get three cards.

That might make it a little more of a push for some fans to hunt down the rest of the exclusive collectible character cards. Of course, if you have yet even to play this game, this might be the edition to get. It will cost you $59.99 for a copy on either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X platform. However, it’s not set to release until December 31, 2025.

You can finally see why this game continues to receive praise. We recently saw the co-CEO of CD Projekt Red take to the web to talk about his time with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.