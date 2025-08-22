Final Fantasy VII Remake Switch 2 Footage Emerges!

While the 1st party roster for the Nintendo Switch 2 is slowly getting its release dates given, at least for the first batch of titles announced, the 3rd party titles have been slowly releasing since June 5th, and more are on the way. One of the ones that was announced initially for the new console was Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. This is the special “fused version” that takes the main campaign starring Cloud Strife and adds the all-new side content with Yuffie that helps make her a more integral part of the overall story and campaign. We don’t know when the port is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2; however, we know that it’s at Gamescom!

More specifically, a demo of the Nintendo Switch 2 port was at Gamescom, and as you can see below, there was footage captured of how it plays in handheld mode. While it is a bit hard to judge quality from the camera angle and the way the console screen is displayed, it does indicate that things are looking pretty good. That could also mean that it’ll look just as good, if not better, when put in docked mode for those who want the full TV experience. Check it out below.

Why is Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade coming to the Switch 2 a big deal? It has to do with context and hype. You see, the title was the first entry in the “remake saga,” which completely overhauled, updated, and added upon the original PS1 title. The first entry told the story of Cloud Strife and his allies in Avalanche, but it also concluded just after the events of Midgar. Its sequel would then take things beyond the city and into the greater land of Gaia. The final entry, which hasn’t been titled yet, will finish things with the battle against Sephiroth.

Previously, the games were only on the PS5 and then the PC. Now, they’re slowly moving to other systems, including the Switch 2 and the Xbox Series X/S. Square Enix has even teased that more entries from the franchise, beyond the “Remake Saga,” could end up on the Switch 2 as well. This would be a good move, as Nintendo consoles are known to be “RPG machines,” and Square Enix has put many such RPGs on said systems in the past with great success.

Let’s hope we get a release date for this game soon, so that people can experience what it’s like once again, and in a more portable way.