Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Release Window For Xbox And Switch 2 Set For This Winter

Square Enix will want to rerelease as many of their recent games to unreleased platforms as possible.

Square Enix has shared a small update for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s upcoming releases.

They made this update on the official Final Fantasy Twitter account:

It’s happening! Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to @Xbox as well as Nintendo Switch 2 – this winter!

Square Enix revealed Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the Switch 2 in the official Switch 2 Direct last April, and for the Xbox Series X|S in the Xbox Games Direct last weekend. This is the latest step in what is a long-term reorganization plan in the company that will determine its immediate future.

In May last year, Square Enix started these plans by reorganizing the company and shifting the direction of their game releases. They will be making considerably less games and taking less risks, but these fewer games will now be more multiplatform.

The push for multiplatform is certainly a bonus for gamers, as Square Enix will now follow them so that they can reach out to as wide an audience as possible. However, the bigger picture paints Square Enix as a company facing some issues, which is why they had to make serious changes to their business.

This picture is corroborated with their latest investor report, where they revealed they have a three year plan in place to reboot the company as a whole. Under this plan, we can pretty much expect all recent and upcoming Square Enix games to be released on as many platforms as possible. Afterwards, future games will be made by a reorganized company that has reintegrated development so that most of that work will be done internally instead of having it be outsourced. There were also rumors that some planned large-scale games where actually secretly cancelled.

Here and now what we can look forward to is for the other Square Enix games that have already been released to complete other platforms in the future. That means that Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster, currently a Switch 2 exclusive, could come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in the future. Subsequently, Final Fantasy XIV, which just released on Xbox Series X|S and is also on PlayStation 5 and PC, could be coming to the Switch 2 in the future as well.

There are certain games where it isn’t clear if this will happen. For example, Foamstars and Forspoken were both PlayStation console exclusives, and they both also happen to be some of the flops that forces Square Enix in their current reorganization. Square Enix could see some upside in making inexpensive ports of both games to Xbox Series X|S and Switch 2, but they could just as easily decide to move on. For now, the best we can hope for is for these games to do well when they do make their way to more platforms.