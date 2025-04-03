NateTheHate Insists Final Fantasy 7 Games Are Still Coming To Xbox, After FF7 Remake Intergrade Appears At Switch 2 Direct

At least we know Sony’s exclusivity is over.

NateTheHate was just debunked in yesterday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, but he insists part of a rumor he stated is still true.

As we reported last February, Nate claimed that Final Fantasy 16, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth were coming to Xbox. But then he implied that Square Enix prioritized Xbox over the Switch 2.

While we understand that Square Enix was in no rush to bring Final Fantasy 16 to the Switch 2, he gave the impression that Microsoft would be announcing these games before Nintendo did.

As we now know, Microsoft did not mention these games in their January Xbox Developer Direct. However, Nintendo confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to the Switch 2. We can also corroborate this with Square Enix’s press release on their website. Notably, Square Enix did not mention or even hint at any planned Xbox ports.

Replying to fan inquiries, Nate said this on Twitter:

“Remake is this yr. Rebirth is next. Just waiting on MS/SqEx to announce it.”

Now, it’s possible that Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Intergrade Edition or not, is still releasing on Xbox Series X|S before the Switch 2. Neither the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct nor the Square Enix press release mentions a release date. But it’s still very prominent that Nintendo announced the game for their platform first before Microsoft did.

Whether it’s fair or evidence based or not, there is certain a perception that games take longer to release on the Xbox Series X|S. That perception may now fade in time as Microsoft has acquired a warchest of some of the biggest franchises in the industry. But Xbox gamers have also been left out of Final Fantasy games for so long that a significant number of them aren’t interested.

So it’s possible that, contrary to what Nate heard, Square Enix prioritized Nintendo over Microsoft. And this may not be about who has better relations with Square Enix, but the pragmatism of which audience is more likely to buy their games and make it more successful.

In either case, it’s now clear that whatever exclusivity clause that Sony had over these games has run out. We do expect that Final Fantasy 17, and any future similar AAA Final Fantasy games in the future, will be made with a simultaneous multiplatform release in mind.

The Switch clearly being capable of running current generation games like Elden Ring and Street Fighter 6 also means third parties like Square Enix won’t be constrained in making these multiplatform games. So we’re looking forward to what upcoming Final Fantasy titles we’ll get from them in the future.

In the meantime, you can watch this trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for the Switch 2 below.