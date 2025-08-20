Yoshi-P Teases More Final Fantasy Ports Coming To Nintendo Switch 2

Now that the Nintendo Switch is out and selling incredibly well, many are wondering not only about the 1st party games that it’s getting, but the 3rd party titles, both exclusives and ports, that might pop up both now and down the line. At the system’s launch, it had several big-name ports from various key 3rd party publishers, including Capcom, CD Projekt Red, Epic Games, Firaxis, and more. Plus, we had Square Enix come in with a key port of one of its beloved RPGs from the past, while also teasing that Final Fantasy would be a big part of the system going forward.

Over at Gamescom, that future was further teased, as VGC talked with Yoshi-P about whether some of the titles that he’s been working on will make their way to the Switch 2. He stated the following:

“For me, it’s just my aim to provide Final Fantasy 14 and 16 to as many players as possible, and I hope that as many players as possible will be able to enjoy those two games. We are putting in our best efforts to ensure that this happens, so it’s fine to convey to your readership that I consider the possibilities very positively, and we are putting in our best efforts, so I hope players will look forward to possibilities in the future. But I just ask for a little bit more time.”

It’s fair that he would ask for more time to get things done, and get them done right, as bringing the 14th entry to the Switch 2 wouldn’t be an easy task, as it is an MMO, and would require various things to work to ensure quality. However, the reason Yoshi-P is pushing hard for this, in his own way, is that he sees this as a way to not only grant a new way of playing the game, but to entice the “younger generation” to try it out.

After all, the game is currently rooted to a console or PC, which means you have to be in one place to enjoy it. Yet, with the Switch 2, you could take the MMO on the go and enjoy it wherever you want, creating a more “relaxing” experience, in Yoshi-P’s mind:

“So to this end, we have been discussing with Nintendo, and the discussions have been positive, so I do hope that players will look forward to hopefully good news in the future.”

The OG Switch was an “RPG machine,” and the Switch 2 is likely to continue that trend, so why not add an MMORPG to its ranks?