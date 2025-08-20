Kirby Air Riders and More Highlight Nintendo’s PAX West Lineup

It may seem odd that we’re talking about PAX West when we JUST got done with Gamescom stuff, technically. But that’s the thing, the Seattle-based event is just a little over a week away, and that means that there will be news about what you’ll get to play if you go there. Nintendo will naturally be there, as Seattle, Washington, is the home of Nintendo of America. Just as important, it was noted that they’ll have a MASSIVE booth space featuring all sorts of playable demo stations for gamers to enjoy, including playing Kirby Air Riders for the first time in the US.

Given that we just had a Nintendo Direct, hosted by Masahiro Sakurai, breaking down everything about Kirby Air Riders and much of what was within it, it’s fair to say that players will want to rush in and see just how well the game plays on the Nintendo Switch 2. The demo won’t be the biggest, but reports say you’ll have multiple modes to test out, including City Trials.

The other big game that’ll get a demo at PAX West is Pokemon Legends Z-A, which also got a new trailer recently that pointed out the game’s new online battle mode: Z-A Battle Club. The catch with these two titles is that if you want to get access to their demos, you need the Warp Pass for PAX West. Just so you know, you can get your pass tomorrow, while supplies last, and here is the link for getting it.

The good news is that if you aren’t able to get the Warp Pass and try those titles out yourself, you’ll have other games you can play that are also coming to the Nintendo Switch, including one that fans have been waiting on for a long time:

Yes, Hollow Knight Silksong will be one of the titles you can try out, and given how Gamescom got its own demo with the title, it’s likely a similar demo will be available to players at PAX West. All the other titles are worthy things to play, too, as you’ll see how they run on the Nintendo Switch 2 and then see if you feel the need to get them again on the new console.

For Nintendo, events like PAX West are the perfect way to connect with people and showcase their system. The Big N wants as many people to buy the Switch 2 as possible over the next several months, and giving them hands-on time with the console is a perfect way to help set that up.