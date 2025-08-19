Hollow Knight Silksong To Have Special Video Release On Thursday, No Release Date Announcement For Gamescom Teased

Alright, take a deep breath. We’re going to talk about Hollow Knight Silksong. Yeah, we know. This is a game that is pretty much cursed any time you talk about it, because just when things seem to be heading toward a certain path or direction, regarding new information or a release date announcement, things go awry, and we’re left waiting even more for the title. The game has been in development for seven years by Team Cherry, and even now, mere hours from the start of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live event, we don’t know what we’re “really going to see” from the game, which we know IS at the event, and the reports continue to flow in to make fans more frustrated about what we will and won’t see.

For example, ONL host Geoff Keighley was teasing things about Hollow Knight Silksong, including that they might be the ones to drop the release date announcement, which would make sense for the show itself, given that it’s trying to be a “prominent video game event with big announcements.” However, as Jason Schreier pointed out on Blue Sky…

(No, Silksong's release date will not be announced today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, despite Geoff Keighley's teasing) — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-08-19T14:32:47.185Z

Yeah, that would be a bummer, but it’s not all bad news! For the post just before that, Schreier noted the following:

Here we go. Silksong will have a "special announcement" on Thursday at 10:30am ET.AND coming from me on Thursday, the story behind why Silksong took seven years to make…Stay tuned! www.youtube.com/watch?v=6XGe… — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-08-19T14:31:57.652Z

So, yeah, that’s a much better source of news and a likely place where we’ll get more info on the game and its release date. However, we’ve been here before, haven’t we? There’s just something about this game that builds people up and then knocks them down right when they think they’re getting something definitive from Team Cherry. It’s honestly fair to say that if there ISN’T a release date in the next few days, fans are going to have a lot of rage to let out on everyone involved, even “innocent bystanders” like Geoff Keighley.

The question now becomes, “Why are people so invested in finding out about this game? That would be because when Team Cherry made the original game in the series, it blew everyone’s minds. The character of The Knight and the world they were in was beautifully rendered, had plenty to explore, difficult enemies, numerous ways to fight and unleash powerful combos, and then some. Many consider it the definitive MetroidVania title, and Team Cherry did a great job in building up the original game after release via DLC content to make it even grander than before.

Fans want to see what the team will deliver this time, but they can’t see the results until the game is released!