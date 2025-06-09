Gameranx

Hollow Knight Silksong Coming “Before Holiday” This Year?

Is it real this time, though?

To say that people have been waiting an incredibly long, excruciating, mind-numbingly never-ending time for Hollow Knight Silksong would be such an understatement that we could spend the entire article here talking about that. Seriously, Team Cherry announced the game a LONG time ago, kept teasing that it would be “coming soon,” and then went so quiet that many wondered if the team had secretly canceled the title. We honestly don’t know why the game has had this long of a development cycle, and we’re unlikely to get a true answer just yet. Just as important is that even after the numerous epic gaming announcements over the last several days, we STILL don’t know when the bloody game is coming out.

However, there is hope, as during the Xbox Showcase yesterday, Microsoft revealed a special “Xbox handheld” to try and counter the Nintendo Switch 2. For one reason or another, one of the games that they showcased on the system was Hollow Knight Silksong, and it featured some new footage being revealed to players. However, just like with the system itself, it didn’t get a definitive release date.

That didn’t last long, though, as Team Cherry was asked about the game possibly being a “launch title” for the Xbox handheld, a member of the team, marketing manager Matthew Griffin, who goes by “Leth” of the team’s official Discord server, posted a clarification that can give some players hope. Specifically, as noted by ComicBook.com, he said this:

“I confirmed BEFORE Holiday, we are not tied to a console release.”

That will give players something to be excited about, as “before the holiday” likely means it’ll come out before or around November, as that’s when the “holiday season” starts for many, including because of events like Black Friday. However, that doesn’t give us everything we need to know to truly be excited about the title. Plus, if we’re being honest, the fear of “yet another delay” will loom large in the minds of gamers because it’s absolutely something that could happen.

One of the ironies here is that people are still absolutely wanting to play this game. The original title by Team Cherry was a masterclass in the Metroidvania genre and arguably one of the best indie games ever made. That’s why the hype for the sequel is so high and why players want to play it. They want to see what Team Cherry has done to expand upon the original, and hopefully, the wait is almost over.

