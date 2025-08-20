Resident Evil Requiem Gamescom Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online

Gamescom ONL was held yesterday. That was the big kick-off show for the event currently underway. Those who are attending are getting access to several game demos to try out. However, the rest of us who couldn’t make it were able to sit in on the stream yesterday to watch some of the big new reveals and video game trailer updates. One of those updates came in the form of Resident Evil Requiem.

The next major installment to the iconic survival horror franchise is putting us in the role of a newcomer to the series, Grace Ashcroft. However, the trailer we got yesterday was more of a cinematic. Most fans were waiting to see some actual gameplay footage. Fortunately, we knew that those attending Gamescom would get access to a demo of the game, which is now finally starting to surface online.

Gamescom Resident Evil Requiem Gameplay Footage

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’ve learned that Famitsu posted a gameplay demo on their YouTube channel. You can find that footage above, but it gives us another look at the game and some actual exploration or even chase sequences. As speculated, there is a BOW that will be seeking the player out. That’s essentially a staple for a lot of the games in the franchise.

This gnarly-looking beast will hunt down Grace as she explores this building. Likewise, it can pop up in different areas, so there’s no telling just how safe you are at any given time. That is, unless you have a notable source of light. As demonstrated in the demo, Grace enters a room with a bright light fixture that hurts the BOW when it gets near it.

Beyond that, Grace clearly is not prepared for hostile encounters as she panics and can even fall when running away. When not being chased down by the monster, players will go through the typical tropes of a Resident Evil game, including exploration, gathering items, and solving puzzles.

We’re eager to see more, and according to one insider, the marketing materials that Capcom has used for this game so far are barely scratching the surface. In the meantime, we can mark down on our calendars when this game will release. As it stands, we should expect Resident Evil Requiem to come out on February 27, 2026. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.