Resident Evil Requiem Current Footage Is Only The First 45 Minutes Of The Game

There is a ton of hype over the next Resident Evil game. Coming off the Resident Evil 4 remake, a lot of fans were anticipating the next mainline installment. That seems to be a bit of a trend with Capcom. We’ll get a mainline game and then a remake. Resident Evil Requiem is the next major installment, and it was just yesterday that we saw our latest look at the new installment.

If you tuned into Gamescom ONL, the stream offered a few new game announcements and updated trailers. One of those updates was Resident Evil Requiem, where we got another snippet of footage. It wasn’t much, but it was enough to get fans ecstatic. However, just know that the footage we’ve seen so far from Capcom is barely touching the surface of what developers have in store for us.

Insider Spills New Resident Evil Requiem Details

Dusk Golem is likely a familiar name if you’re a fan of Resident Evil. This is an industry insider who has a track record for the iconic horror franchise, in particular. Now, just like any insider, there’s a chance they are wrong on some details. This insider, after all, is not an official source. However, their latest remarks noted that we are only seeing maybe footage from the first thirty minutes of the game.

In comparison, Dusk Golem noted that the footage so far shown for Resident Evil Requiem is equivalent to Resident Evil Village’s Ethan’s house section and the start of the dark forest trail.

If you haven’t been following this game, Resident Evil Requiem follows a new protagonist, Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft. As an FBI technical analyst, Grace is tasked with going to the ruins of Raccoon City, decades after its destruction, in hopes of solving a series of murder cases.

As it stands, Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch into the marketplace on February 27, 2026. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.