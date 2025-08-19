Resident Evil Requiem Latest Trailer Offers Our First Look At Alyssa Ashcroft

Resident Evil fans have been waiting to see where Capcom would take the storyline next. After Ethan Winters’ storyline came to an end with Resident Evil Village, we are moving on to another brand-new protagonist in Resident Evil Requiem. Players are following Grace Ashcroft, an FBI technical analyst. However, while she might be a newcomer herself, we’re going somewhere incredibly familiar for fans of the franchise.

With Resident Evil Requiem, players are going back to Raccoon City, decades after the events of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. We know that Grace is forced to venture into the city ruins again after a series of strange murders sends her seeking out new clues. But what’s also important to note is that this is also seemingly the last place her mother was alive.

Resident Evil Requiem Gamescom ONL Trailer

What you might have already noticed from when this first game was unveiled is Grace’s mother. Alyssa Ashcroft was a character we got to see show up during Resident Evil Outbreak. We knew that this character was killed off, and this trailer offered a sequence that seemingly shows her demise. In the footage, we have a look at Grace and Alyssa stuck in a hotel where a mysterious hooded man slaughters Alyssa in front of Grace. Now we know that Grace is set to venture back to that very hotel to seek out new clues for another case.

What we didn’t see in this trailer are any other familiar faces. That is something fans have been speculating on. Will we see someone like Leon Kennedy pop up in this storyline or even Jill Valentine, two individuals who were present in Raccoon City during its final hours? That’s a mystery we’re left waiting to see if it gets revealed before the game’s upcoming launch.

Currently, we know that Resident Evil Requiem is not coming our way this year. Instead, we’ll have to wait a bit longer. As it stands, we should see Resident Evil Requiem come out on February 27, 2026. When it does release, you’ll find it available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.