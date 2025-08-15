Pokemon Legends Z-A Hands-On Demo Previews Have Started To Arrive!

While fans wait for the next Nintendo Direct to arrive to showcase to them what big-name titles they have to look forward to, and when they’ll get them, there is one title that we know is coming out soon to both the Switch and Switch 2 that has everyone’s attention: Pokemon Legends Z-A. The latest spinoff title by The Pokemon Company is attempting to do some very different things compared to its previous title with Arceus, and that has many intrigued about how it’ll all play out. At the Pokemon World Championships, the company is releasing the first-ever demo for the title, and already, certain sites have been able to get their hands on it and release some previews about what they experienced.

One of those sites is VGC, which dropped the video below showing off their time with the demo and all that they were excited about after playing it. To recap, they were shown two key gameplay modes/elements through the demo. First, they got to take part in the Z-A Battle Royale, which takes place at night within Lumiose City. The goal is to fight trainers and grow your rank so that you literally go from Rank “Z” to Rank “A.” If you get to the top rank, you get a wish granted.

The other thing they had to do was do a Mega Evolution battle. In Pokemon Legends Z-A, there is a weird event going on in Lumoise City where Pokemon are mega evolving WITHOUT the need for a mega stone or a trainer. You’ll team up with Pokemon who can Mega Evolve, like a Lucario, as the demo shows off, to take on these Pokmeon and attempt to calm them down before they wreak havoc on the city.

VGC was apparently very impressed with all that they saw, including the more freeform battle elements that’ll add more strategy to things, including being able to do sneak attacks on foes to get an early advantage in a fight. You can check out the full preview video below:

While this was obviously a focused demo, it is good to see that things are looking up for this title. Plus, based on previous trailers, we know that this game has more to offer, including side quests where you help the people of Lumiose City, join Team MZ to help protect the city, fight rogue groups who have unknown intentions, and more.

You’ll get to enjoy the full game for yourself on October 16th.