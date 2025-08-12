Pokemon Legends Z-A Demo Opportunity Has Already Filled Up!

How can you measure how much hype a video game has before launch? There are multiple ways to at least attempt this, and one of the biggest ones is by allowing people the chance to play the game beforehand and see how many of them partake in the opportunity. In the case of Pokemon Legends Z-A, it’s one of the big releases happening for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 later this year. In fact, it’s one of the few games on the Switch 2 that has an announced release date for 2025. Anyway, The Pokemon Company is getting ready to have the Pokemon World Championships in California next week, and decided to have a demo of the upcoming game there for players to try out.

One problem, they knew that attendance would be high and that the wait line for the game would equally be high, so they did an online registration form to sign a limited number of people up for the chance to enjoy the demo. As noted on the page, it was supposed to be up for a few days and have a “first-come, first-served” mentality. However, as the page now says, it’s completely booked up.

The fact that this happened in basically 24 hours shows that players truly want to get their hands on it, and that’s a good sign for both The Pokemon Company and Nintendo, as both want the title to be a huge hit on the Switch/Switch 2.

To our knowledge, this is the first demo for Pokemon Legends Z-A ever offered, and that might be upping the desire for fans at the World Championships to get their hands on it, as they’ll technically be the first gamers to try it out.

The game is set in a modern version of Lumiose City in the Kalos region. Players arrive there and soon become part of a team that is meant to look after the city and keep things running smoothly after its “redevelopment project” expanded the city to be a place where both people and Pokemon can live together happily.

During the day, you’ll travel the city, help people out, learn about new mysteries going on, and then, at night, you’ll fight other trainers in an intense battle royale where the top-ranked trainer gets a wish granted!

By all accounts, the game should be pretty fun, and it’ll run well, too, especially on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game is slated to arrive on October 16th.