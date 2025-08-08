Gameranx

The Twelve Free Games Coming To Amazon Prime This August

by

August promises to be a good month with these free games for Amazon Prime Gamers

It’s that time again folks. Amazon’s free August offering has been announced. There are total of 12 free games available this August with a weekly roll out. The first round of Amazon Prime games are available now with the subsequent updates to happen on the 14th, 21st and 28th of August.

Games Available On Amazon Now

• Sid Meier’s Civilization 3 Complete
• Thief: Definitive Edition
• The Academy: The First Riddle

Still to Come

14th of August
• Fate: The Traitor’s Soul
• Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator
• Tin  Hearts
• Necroking

21st of August
• Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective
• Silver Box Classics

28th of August
• Heroes of Loot 2
• Fantasy Empires 
• City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill Collector’s Edition

While three of the August games are already available, that doesn’t mean  that all of the July free games are now out of reach. So it’s worth doing a final search if you’d forgotten to do a free download previously. To find out what you might be missing check out Amazon’s July offering here.

If you’re into free demos too… A demo of Mina The Hollower, the long awaited Yacht Club offering, also dropped yesterday. This is the first chance we’ve had to play Mina the Hollower and also experience a consistent full 120fps on the Nintendo Switch 2. If you’re still rocking an original Switch, fret not, the demo is also playable on that. To find out more click here.

