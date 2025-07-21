Prime Gaming July 2025: Free Games, Rewards & Perks Guide

While many of you might not have Amazon Prime Gaming, it is something that many should consider getting, especially if you already have Amazon Prime. Not unlike other elements of the Amazon service, there are plenty of things that you can get over time, including access to free games from a wide variety of developers and publishers. While the month is almost over, our Prime Gaming July 2025 guide will let you know what you still have access to!

#1 – The Free Games Of July 2025

Every month, Prime Gaming offers a set of free games for users to download and own forever. They also do some special giveaways throughout the month that are timed. All of those are done for now; however, the month’s main games are still available, and here is what you can get:

Boxes: Lost Fragments

Paquerette Down the Bunburrows

ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition

Besiege: The Splintered Sea DLC

Venba

I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector’s Edition

Heroes of Loot.

Furthermore, if you have Amazon Luna, and are in certain countries like the US, Canada, Italy, Spain, and amore, you can get another set of free games, and there are some real heavy hitters in this set, including:

Death Stranding Director’s Cut,

Smurfs Kart

The Smurfs — Mission Vileaf

World War Z

Hollow Knight

Monster Truck Championship — Rebel Hunter Edition

DUSK Tiny Lands

CLeM, Worms Crazy Golf

Get Packed: Couch Chaos

Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary

Fortnite OG

Fortnite Ballistic

LEGO® Fortnite Brick Life

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Festival

LEGO® Fortnite Odyssey

Rocket Racing

Fortnite

Trackmania Starter Access

Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Rainbow Six Siege

For those unfamiliar with Amazon Luna, it’s “Amazon’s Cloud Gaming Service” that you can hook up to many different devices, including plugging it into certain TVs to instantly be able to play the games within it. So, if you want to see what all the hype is about, look up Amazon Luna and see if it’s a good fit for you! As you can see, there are some all-time classic games available on the platform, so you might want to partake in it so you can play them all for free.

#2 – Free In-Game Content

Every once in a while, there will be free in-game content offered for certain titles via Prime Gaming. For this month, Lost Ark has gotten the tap, and via this in-game content, you will get:

“Legendary Rapport Selection Chests, a Crystalline Aura, and Amethyst Shards.”

So, if you have the game and would like to partake in this, do so before the month ends!

#3 – Linking Your Account To Twitch!

Finally, but arguably most importantly, you can link your Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account and get cool stuff!

To be clear, there are some requirements, including having an active membership, ensuring that you’re subscribing to a partner or affiliate channel, and so on. You can read the full list of requirements here.

Furthermore, you’ll need to renew your reward subscription every month, as it doesn’t automatically restart. So, keep that in mind so you don’t lose any rewards!