Is Mina The Hollower The First 120FPS Switch Game?

Mina the Hollower captured the imagination of the retro gaming community, a modern game with a retro gaming aesthetic. Inspired by The Legend of Zelda and Castlevania Gameboy titles. As part of the Nintendo Indie World Direct fans received an exciting update on this long anticipated game.

As covered by the folks over on the YouTube channel Switch Up. Mina the Hollower is the first Nintendo Switch game that can be played completely in 120fps. The game will be available for both the Switch 1 and Switch 2. However, the Switch 2 will be able to make use of a 120fps mode. There has long been a playable demo which was shared with select gaming personalities when the game was announced. The demo was not available to the public until now. So if this is a title that has piqued your interest now’s the time to try it out.

Mina the Hollower was announced as a Kickstarter, so there’s a lot more information available regarding its development. It originally started out as a labour of love for one man and soon became a fully fledged Yacht Club Games project. It combines elements from Castlevania, The Legend of Zelda and one could even argue games such as Mole Mania. There’s fast paced action, puzzle solving and challenging platforming. Not to mention the engaging storyline. If you’d like to find out more about Mina The Hollower, click here. If you’re interested in some of the other games that were shared at the Indie direct click here.