Indie World Showcase Arrives, New Games Shown and Shadow-Dropped

Nintendo has been doing plenty of presentations in the last month or so. First, they did a focused Nintendo Direct for Donkey Kong’s newest title. Then, they did a Partner Showcase, which highlighted many of the 3rd Party games that were coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Today, though, they focused on indie developers by doing another Indie World showcase. Here, they revealed 18 games from various developers that would be coming to the Switch and Switch 2. The best part is that some of the games are available right now to play either as demos or as full games. Shall we begin?

If you’re looking for a quality demo to play, you don’t have to look much farther than the one that Yacht Club Games has released. They are the team that brought Shovel Knight and his franchise to life, and now, they’re looking to do even more with Mina The Hollower. The game is an action-adventure title that draws from many classic retro games. With the demo out now, you can experience all that it has to offer before the full game releases on October 31st.

If you’re looking for a little more “bang for your buck,” then you can check out UFO 50. No, it’s not a game about aliens, but instead, it’s a collection of 50 games that are all inspired by the NES. It came out last year and was praised for all that it offered. So, with it now on the Switch 2, you can actually enjoy it on a Nintendo platform. That’s called symmetry.

We also got confirmation of the arrival of Content Warning, which is a game about getting rich via videos. Confused? Well, the game follows a group of friends who decide to do a “get rich quick” scheme by going down to a monster-filled planet below and attempting to get videos of the creatures so they can upload them to the internet for money. The scarier the video, the better they’ll do! Of course, that also means that they’re putting their lives in danger “for the cause,” but the money will be worth it. Right…?

Anyway, there are plenty of other games in the Indie World showcase for you to take a look at. While many are rightfully hoping that Nintendo drops a true Direct soon so that we can learn more about what’s coming to the Switch 2 soon, it is nice to know that they haven’t forgotten about indie developers.