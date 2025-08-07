Hollow Knight Silksong Gets Update…For Gamescom

Easily one of the biggest “curses” in gaming is the fact that there are developers and publishers who are fine with announcing a new video game they’re making…even though it’s not coming out for several years. While some will argue that this is just a chance to “hype things up,” that hype turns to exasperation when gamers do get pumped for the title, but then don’t get the chance to learn more until a couple of years pass. In the case of Hollow Knight Silksong, this is the almighty “unicorn” of the gaming industry currently, as it’s a title that was announced years ago, shown off in certain ways, and then has barely been seen since.

In fact, it’s gotten so bad for the game that every time a small piece of news comes up, people wonder “what it really means” and whether we can expect a release date soon…only to never get one. One such example has happened today, as Nintendo revealed, as noted by Resetera, that Hollow Knight Silksong will be part of its upcoming Gamescom demo lineup.

It’s one of many titles that’ll be there during the show, but the fact that it’s there at all has people wondering if we might finally get the release date during Opening Night Live. Given all the “false flags” that we’ve encountered over the years, we’re not going to speculate on that, as it’s just too painful for certain gamers at this point.

The true irony here is that we’ve not been given any reasoning for all the delays and lack of new footage. At first, the game was supposed to just be a DLC, and then it got expanded into a full-on new game, which meant that more time needed to be put into it. But soon, that time became downright infinite, and it made people wonder if something was going seriously wrong with Team Cherry, who only popped up every once in a while to promise that the game was still coming.

Some might argue that the team is trying to do its best to match the incredible quality of the first game, which many see as one of the greatest Metroidvania games ever. That’s a fair thing to try and push toward, but should it have taken this long to accomplish it? It’s hard to say.

What we do know is that there are more signs than ever that the game is releasing this year, and that might be enough to give fans hope.