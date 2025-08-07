Battlefield 6 Devs Clarify How AI Bots Will Work During Beta

Battlefield 6 has a ton of hype built around it. This is the next major installment to a long-running franchise. Likewise, fans are hopeful that it will release in a far better state and experience than the previous release, Battlefield 2042. However, we’ll all get a chance to test the game out this weekend.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs, Battlefield 6 is getting a couple of open beta periods. These betas will allow players to try out the game before it officially launches. But one aspect that might have had some fans wondering is what roles AI bots will be playing in the game. We know they exist, and today we’re getting a little more clarification.

It was just yesterday that we learned how bots will work in Battlefield 6 when it launches. Overall, it was a measure put in by developers to ensure all matches are filled with soldiers, whether those are only players or a mixture of players and bots when a match needs to be filled. But with the open beta hitting this weekend, some fans are wondering if we’ll see these bots show up.

Battlefield 6 Open Beta Bots Explained

https://twitter.com/BattlefieldComm/status/1953431583223943500

Taking to X, the folks behind Battlefield 6 noted that AI soldiers are only available in Training Grounds playlists within the beta. The first bit of beta tests will be on Breakthrough Initiation, which is to help players get a grasp of the gameplay with fifteen other players. From there, AI soldiers will fill up the match.

That will allow a smoother experience than a full lobby of players, according to the Battlefield post. However, it was noted that you can experience Breakthrough without AI Soldiers by selecting Breakthrough from the Featured playlist row. It’s worth pointing out that all players will eventually see just that row available. That’s because Training Grounds is only available for the first fifteen ranks.

Again, if you’re just coming across the news of an open beta hitting Battlefield 6, then we have you covered. Check out our breakdown right here on how you can gain access and when the open beta dates are for this month.