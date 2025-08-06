Bots Confirmed For Battlefield 6 Multiplayer

Battlefield 6 has quite a bit of hype built around it. Players are cautious, as they should be. There is hope, though, that when this game drops, it’s a favorable installment that brings the joy and love that classic Battlefield games delivered. A key component of this game will be the nonstop multiplayer action.

While we know that there is a campaign attached for players who like a single-player experience, you do have multiplayer game modes. In fact, some of you will be getting a head start in playing the multiplayer component of the game tomorrow. But before the beta kicks off, you should know that not every character in the game can be an actual player.

Battlefield 6 Will Use Bots

It’s been confirmed that bots will be available in matches. Thanks to Insider Gaming, which credits a Taiwanese outlet GNN, DICE brought up bots. These bots won’t be featured in every match, and it appears that they are only available for a couple of reasons. The first and major reason you’ll find bots in some matches is just to backfill servers.

For those of you who find matches that are lacking in the number of available players, the game will fill in roles with bots. We imagine that might not be the case early into the game’s release. If this game proves to be popular, we might not see very many bots at all in-game.

That said, there are those of you who might feel like bots might play a better role in practicing. It’s noted that players could create some game modes in Portal that feature more bots. What we don’t know is if we can tweak the difficulty level of the bots or if they will all be just one standard difficulty throughout.

As mentioned, some players will get access to a beta for this game starting tomorrow. However, if you want more of a breakdown, you can view how you can try the game out this weekend right here.

Meanwhile, Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10, 2025. When it does release, you’ll find it available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.