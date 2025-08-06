Thousands Of Players Are Already Queued Up For Battlefield 6

Battlefield players are ready to try out the next game. There’s a lot of hype built up for it in hopes that the developers deliver. After a rocky past installment, we’re certainly hoping that the developers can pull it off. However, we will soon find out. Or at the very least, we’ll get to try out just a bit of Battlefield 6 in an upcoming beta test.

We’ve seen a few trailers and gameplay footage for the upcoming Battlefield 6. Some of you might have already tried the game out in one of the series of Battlefield Labs tests. However, this weekend, everyone will get a chance to try the game out for themselves. There are a couple of open beta tests in the works with Battlefield 6’s first beta kicking off tomorrow.

Battlefield 6 Already Has Thousands Waiting To Play

We knew that there would be some interest in the game. However, it looks like right now, nearly 50,000 players are waiting to log on. That’s thanks to a Reddit post showing how many players are in a queue position. So we imagine this weekend’s going to be packed with players trying to just gain access to the game with a server that’s not already maxed out.

We’ll have to wait and see just how well players take to the game. As mentioned, the beta starts tomorrow, but that’s only for those who have gained early access. If you have early access, then you’ll get a couple of extra days to try the game out before everyone else. Meanwhile, the rest of us will have to wait for the open beta to begin when the weekend kicks off. You can get a complete breakdown of how to gain access to the game beta right here.

It’s worth pointing out that we reported earlier on how developers will be using bots in the game. That’s only for instances when the game match is not filled with players. So if there’s room left that needs to be filled, the game will use bots. However, with the number of players trying to gain access already for the beta, we’re doubtful we’ll see bots show up this weekend.