Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls To Be Supported For A Decade?

Many are still in shock that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is getting made. After all, this is a Marvel title that is being developed by Arc Systems, which are some of the greatest fighting game makers out there. Just as important, this wasn’t just a game that Marvel asked them to do and then had them do it “the way they were told.” Instead, Arc Systems knew that this was their chance to go full-tilt and see just how far they could push things both visually and gameplay-wise. At EVO 2025, the team had the game available for people to play and even made some big announcements there.

For example, we already knew about six characters for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, as you can see from the image above. However, we all knew that more were coming, and at EVO, they highlighted Ghost Rider as one of those new characters alongside Spider-Man. That wasn’t all they talked about, though.

At the event, as noted by PushSquare, producer Takeshi Yamanaka had this to say about how long the game would be supported:

“For the next 10 years, we plan to keep making this game the best experience ever.”

At first, that might seem like a really long time to go and support a game like this. However, when you look at the track record that Arc Systems has, it’s not that surprising at all. They have a long history of not just making fighting games, but ensuring that they keep getting new content for as long as possible. Just look at their most recent games featuring both their own characters and ones from other IPs, like with Goku and the Z-Fighters, and you’ll see that both games have been getting supported for over five years!

The reason that should make Marvel fans excited is that this likely means that the roster for the game will be enormous. Sure, the starting roster might not be as big as one might hope, or be as big as other Marvel fighting games, but with a decade to build it up, it could be rather large. That’s important because the Marvel universe has plenty of characters to choose from, and given the love for certain other Marvel games out right now, they aren’t above having niche or lesser-known characters be put into the roster to learn what they’re all about.

We still have to wait for the full game to come out, but once it arrives, it might be one you play for a while.