Fantastic Four Cast Play As Themselves In Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals continues to be one of the most popular games out there right now, and that means that there are some unique opportunities for the game to showcase itself and to highlight how much fun it is to an audience that “isn’t fully experienced.” For example, when the game dropped its first season of new content, the highlight was that all the original members of the Fantastic Four would be there. If you recall, there’s a movie dropping today that features the Fantastic Four, as they’ve made their official debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wouldn’t it be great if the actors behind the four characters decided to learn how to play the game?

Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened! As you’ll see in the video below, all four actors from the movie, including Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, were taught how to play Marvel Rivals, and it went rather well, considering they clearly aren’t the biggest of gamers. Arguably, the biggest and most hilarious moment was when they were showing off the “skins” for Sue Storm, and they got to her “Malice” version, and you could see Pedro Pascal’s eyes go wide, and then Kirby said, “We need that look in the sequel.” Most people had that reaction when looking at Malice for the first time, and we don’t blame them…too much.

The #FantasticFour guys react to Sue Storm's Malice skin 😂#MarvelRivals — Culture Crave 🍿 (@culturecrave.co) 2025-07-24T17:19:10.834Z

Anyway, it’s fun seeing them trying to learn their own characters, as well as the others in the Fantastic Four, and it was equally hilarious when they weren’t doing everything they wanted to, so they went and handed the controller to the host and asked them to do the moves for them. Hey, it’s never a bad thing to ask for help!

Be sure to watch the full video, as you’ll hear thoughts from the host herself, and how much fun she was having, and how thrilled she was just to be having this opportunity to do this. Hopefully, this won’t be the last time she does such a thing with such stars.

As for the game itself, it’s continuing to grow, with the third season now out, bringing in The Phoenix and Blade to help take on Knull. The title continues to be popular in the ways that matter because, as this video clearly shows, it’s fun at its core levels.

The only question we have is whether this version of the Fantastic Four will jump back into the game later on.