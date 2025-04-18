Is Marvel Rivals Getting Swimsuit Skins This Summer?

Okay, this next story is all kinds of crazy in an eye-rolling kind of way, alright? Let’s start at the beginning. Marvel Rivals has been a hit since it launched last year. You all likely know that by now. There are arguably two big reasons WHY it’s been such a huge hit with fans. The first is that it’s a fun-and-fast free-to-play game that doesn’t patronize fans and gives them a vast roster of Marvel Comics characters to have fun with. The other reason is that the team at NetEase “hammed it up” with the character designs so that many of the characters, especially the women, are really “easy on the eyes.”

If you think we’re exaggerating, just look at characters like Squirrel Girl, Psylocke, Susan Storm, and the most recent entrant, Emma Frost, to know exactly what we mean. There are even certain character skins that help “accentuate the lines” of these characters even more. However, things are now getting taken to a whole new level, as Marvel Comics has revealed that they’re bringing back their infamous “swimsuit special” after 30 years of being on the shelf.

The history of that thing is a lot more complicated and infamous, mainly because it was an excuse for certain male artists to “go ham” and draw their favorite Marvel women, and some of the men, in swimsuits to further accentuate their “heroic proportions.” Yeah, there’s a reason that it’s still in the minds of some readers over 30 years after it happened; there was some “unique art” in there.

So, what does this have to do with Marvel Rivals? Well, there were certain websites reporting that the game would get its own swimsuit skins this summer, but NetEase itself hadn’t stated anything to that effect just yet. However, one of the executive producers of the game gave a pretty big hint that this was likely to happen:

I will say stay tuned for MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1 comic launching in July because we haven’t reveal original summer costumes that will be coming to the game…. yet. 😉 #MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/jxfy56Wm7e — Danny Koo – 黑帮火锅 – (@zingodude) April 17, 2025

So, yeah, this is totally happening in the game, and you should be ready for it! Now, yes, we don’t know just what kind of swimsuit skins will be put into the game, how many characters will get the skins, and if they’ll only be a limited-time event or something of that nature.

But…you can pretty much guess that they’ll bring them out for as many characters as possible, make them look as scandalous as possible, and then watch as gamers rush to buy them and then play with them in the game constantly “for science.”