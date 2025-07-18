Roblox The Hatch Rated The Worst Event In The Game’s History

It’s been almost a week since Roblox The Hatch event ended, and people are still thinking about it. Oh, but not exactly in a good way. You see, this event was supposed to be “the next big one” for the game. The one that would “bring the community together” and all that. When you looked at the trailers for the event, you might have even gotten a little bit of hope that things were going to be rather cool. Instead, it turned into a nightmare from almost the outset, and the fans weren’t afraid to let their feelings be known about how bad it was.

As you’ll see below, the “ratings” for the event by the community were terrible. It was disliked by over 78% of the people who played it. Yes, the tweet below says 68%, but he admitted later it was a typo. Anyway, another key thing here is that, unlike the now No.2 most-hated event, this one had over 300,000 people saying that the game event sucked, basically six times what happened before.

The Hatch event has concluded on Roblox.



It is now the worst rated platform event in Roblox history with 68.547% of players disliking the event hub, just barely passing Mountaineers (2017). pic.twitter.com/1daToI1XPl — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) July 12, 2025

So, that might get many of you to ask the question, “Why did Roblox The Hatch suck so much?” Sadly, there are plenty of reasons why gamers hated it. The first reason happened before the game event even started. The dev team decided to bring in an incredibly controversial creator into the game, which should have been an obvious “red flag,” as the community had been trying to get rid of said creator for a while. Yet, the dev team brought him in, and when that was revealed, several big-name creators left the event outright and refused to support it. Even when the dev team “apologized” for what happened, they didn’t come back.

That led to the second issue with the game: quality. The event might have been a “traditional egg hunt” in the minds of the devs, but the game didn’t feel like something that players would want to play. The event was too scattered, many didn’t like the RNG element with the eggs themselves, and so on. While there were individual “highlights” that some do praise, the overall whole of the event was poorly done.

Finally, the event was buggy. Plenty of screenshots from players showed the game glitching in various ways, including not registering when certain eggs had been found.

Hopefully, this will be a “sign” for the dev team that they need to go big on the next event, or else feel the wrath of players once again.