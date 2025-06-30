Roblox’s “The Hatch” Event Gets Official Trailer

For something like Roblox, it’s not enough to have a massive universe full of creators who are able to do whatever they want with their gaming titles and the merch they want to make. They also need to know that the universe as a whole has something to look forward to. You know, like something to “bring them all together” to see just how far they can push things. You might recall that happening earlier this year with “The Hunt Mega Edition,” and now, the dev team is prepping for its next adventure via “The Hatch,” which will start in just a few days.

To help celebrate this and showcase the adventures that are to come, the dev team released a full trailer for what you will be doing in the game while also breaking down some key information on what you can expect from the event as a whole. As the name suggests, “The Hatch” is all about collecting eggs. The twist is that collecting them will only get you part of the way. There are hundreds of eggs in the event to get, and you can get certain versions of them by fusing certain eggs or by trading with other players.

That also doesn’t take into account that you’ll be going to various places all over the in-game universe to try and get all the eggs. Other creator teams are being collaborated with to ensure that the event reaches all over the place and, thus, brings even more players into the mix. We also now know that the event will start on July 2nd and go until the 12th. You can check out the trailer below:

It’s almost time to embark on an adventure. Join The Hatch July 2-12 to collect, merge, and trade 100s of eggs across 100s of experiences. There are also free items to unlock and exclusive prizes to earn. Get ready to find every egg as fast as you can. #TheHatch pic.twitter.com/d4SLB31vAT — Roblox (@Roblox) June 26, 2025

However, another thing you might remember is that the game has been dealing with some serious controversy ever since it was announced. The first “red flag” was that the dev team invited a creator who had been basically blacklisted by the community yet hadn’t been punished by the team themselves. When other creators found out about this, they rebelled and even backed out of the event entirely. There were also complaints from YouTubers who helped playtest it that the game’s event was buggy and not exactly the most thought-out. That’s not what you want to hear, as that’ll make gamers the opposite of excited.

As such, it’ll be curious to see how the event does when it arrives and whether more people will just stick to “tending to their gardens.”