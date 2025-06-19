Roblox Releases A New Teaser For The Hatch

It’s fair to say that Roblox is on a bit of a roll right now. After all, the game has been doing incredibly well on multiple counts recently, and we’ve been here to cover pretty much all of them. For example, you might recall that the company’s stock price has been going up consistently over the last few months, which obviously makes those in charge very happy. Then, there is the fact that a certain gardening title in their ranks has been bringing in players at an incredibly alarming rate, boosting their all-time records and even giving them an edge over Steam! That doesn’t happen to many.

As such, it’s fair that the team would want to “strike while the iron is hot” and create a new event to attempt to bring players together like never before. Enter The Hatch. It’s the next big “egg hunt” in the game, and the Roblox team continues its arrival on July 2nd. As we can see in the new teaser below, it’s not just about the fact that it’s an egg hunt, but the fact that it’s happening in some interesting terrain and that the eggs are comprised of certain elements that they’ve never been made out of before.

Even without light, some things still shine. What will you find beneath the surface? #TheHatch pic.twitter.com/poXIv91L4E — Roblox (@Roblox) June 17, 2025

So, yeah, they’re very shiny eggs, and there’s nothing wrong with that!

Officially, key details about “The Hatch” have been light, with teasers like these only showing some of the “visuals” of the event and nothing more. However, as we covered yesterday, behind the scenes, things are a bit more…chaotic.

You see, it was found out by those within the game’s official Discord that there are some controversial things going on with “The Hatch.” First and foremost, the dev team is bringing in multiple creator studio groups to host the games that would be a part of the event. That’s standard on its own, BUT some of the people invited are very controversial figures within the space, and many studios were offended that they were invited at all.

There have also been callouts about the overall structure of the event and how “quality” it appears not to be, with multiple YouTube videos coming out calling out what they witnessed in tests. As if that’s not enough, the dev team seems to be trying to censor players who are calling out the controversies!

With “The Hatch” not being too far off from release, the team has plenty of work to do if they want to “remedy the situation.”