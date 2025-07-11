Roblox The Hatch Players Continue To Blast Event

Video gamers are many things. One of the key things they are is LOUD. Sure, there are plenty of “quiet types” out there, but when video gamers think that something is going wrong or that a developer screwed up on something, they call it out, and they call it out loudly. Case in point, Roblox The Hatch was supposed to be the next big event for the free-to-play universe. However, the event has been plagued with issues before it even started! Now, with the event set to end soon, the dev team is encouraging players to go for the “big prize,” and players aren’t buying into that for one reason or another.

It started when the dev team made a post about the “Super Egg,” which is the “grand prize” of Roblox The Hatch. All you have to do is complete all the quests for the event, and you’ll get the egg. Here’s what the egg looks like.

So, where are the fan complaints? You need only look at the comment section, as it has plenty of people sounding off on both the dev team and the game itself. For example, one of the biggest complaints about the event from its pre-launch days was that it had plenty of bugs that made it a lackluster experience. In the comment section, multiple people have noted that they have done things properly with the quests, yet the game won’t register that they have completed them. If that doesn’t work, they can’t get the Super Egg. That’s a problem.

Others, though, were straight-up saying that they’re not even going to try and get the Super Egg, and many are still boycotting the event outright. It’s not the look that the dev team wants, especially given some of the highs that the game has had recently, like with its stock prices.

But while the game’s CEO is proud of what the game is doing and the future it has, gamers aren’t as positive about it. Instead, they’ve been noting various complaints about the game, including during “The Hatch” event. You may know by now that there was some serious controversy with the event via the dev team asking the game’s most controversial creator to join the event. While they backpedaled after the backlash arose, they still did it, and fans will remember that.

This is just one of many things that gamers are complaining about, and you have to wonder if the dev team will actually listen to them or continue “cranking on” like nothing’s wrong.