Roblox The Hatch Boycott Continues Among Certain Players

The act of protest is one of the most fundamental rights that people have in this world. Naturally, there are plenty who want to oppress that, but people find a way to “make their voices heard” regardless. For some, it’s about the principle of a thing or being able to say that you’re “standing up for something” that is “greater than just you.” That might make it a bit odd that we’re talking about Roblox The Hatch for this particular “protest topic,” and yet, that’s exactly where we’re heading. The game event is live now, and as we reported yesterday, many aren’t amused with the game or love its gameplay loop.

Then, as both we and others like GameRant have reported, there are protests and boycotts going on for Roblox The Hatch that will likely endure until the event itself ends on the 12th. So, why the boycott? To answer that, we need to go back to when the first announcements for the event happened.

The dev team promised this would be “the next big event” for the title, and an egg hunt on this scale isn’t uncommon for the game universe. However, almost immediately, there were problems. For whatever reason, the dev team brought in one of the most infamous creators from the community to be a part of it. That flew in the face of EVERYTHING that the dev team has said recently about trying to make the game “safe for everyone” and that it’s a “place everyone can enjoy” and so on. The creator was known for breaking community guidelines and never being punished for it.

As such, the boycott began, with not only players saying they wouldn’t be in the event, but creator studios who were asked to help the event out saying they were leaving entirely due to the “hiring” of that controversial figure. Now, to be clear, that figure, “TheOfficialTeddy,” was banned afterward, but that was only after the backlash had already set in heavily.

The boycott continued, though, because many saw this as a case of “too little, too late,” and some were boycotting because they could tell that the dev team didn’t put a lot of effort into the event itself. Playtesters were calling it out, and even when the event went live, gamers snapped pictures of rather bad bugs plaguing “The Hatch.”

Thus, people are continuing to boycott it, as they feel it’s nothing but a “cash grab” for the team instead of being something meaningful to enjoy.