GameStop Just Sold The Infamous Switch 2 Stapler For $250,000

Nintendo fans couldn’t wait for June to roll around. The Nintendo Switch had a massive fan base, but the past couple of years had left us a little antsy. We were ready for the next platform, and last month that console finally delivered. Unfortunately, not every Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order managed to release unscathed from GameStop.

June might have delivered countless Nintendo Switch 2 consoles to happy consumers. However, there were a few that found the Nintendo Switch 2 was damaged. It didn’t take long to determine what had happened. It turns out that there was one GameStop location in New York that was found stapling receipts for Switch 2 pre-orders directly onto the console box.

The problem with that is the staple actually punctured the box deep enough to hit the Switch 2 display. That quickly turned into a staplegate situation. Fortunately, this was only one location that had this problem, rather than a chain franchise issue.

Concluding Staplegate With $250,000

It looks like we finally have a concluding chapter to this staplegate. If you recall, GameStop decided to take the damaged goods on eBay. In a bundle, consumers could bid on the now-fixed Nintendo Switch 2, the original box, receipt, the actual stapler used, and, get this, even the extracted staple.

Thanks to Business Insider, we’re learning that the eBay auction has officially concluded. GameStop managed to raise a total $250,000. That’s quite a pretty penny for the headache some consumers initially had to deal with, and the poor decision made by one GameStop store location.

However, don’t expect GameStop or Nintendo to pocket the money. This was all for a charity cause. The proceeds, likely without any associated fees, are going to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. This whole fiasco had a positive outcome.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding Nintendo, it just received a major first-party game with Donkey Kong Bananza. If you were wondering what critics thought of this release, its reviews have been overwhelmingly positive online.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that if you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the Nintendo Switch, expect a notable update soon. It was today that the long-awaited 2.3 update dropped. However, while all the other platforms received it today, CD Projekt Red revealed its launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 will be coming at a later date. So hang in there, chooms!