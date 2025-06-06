GameStop Reaffirms Only One Store Location Was Damaging Switch 2 Screens

Nintendo had a massive year so far. We started out this year with the first look at the Nintendo Switch 2. That followed up with an April Nintendo Direct presentation focusing on the console hardware and software. But the real takeaway for so many players during that event was the release date, June 5, 2025. That date has come and gone, with players lining up at stores and picking up pre-orders. However, some players were disappointed with their orders from GameStop.

If you didn’t see the news headlines yesterday, GameStop consumers found that some of their Nintendo Switch 2 units were damaged. It turns out that employees were stapling pre-order receipts on the actual box of the Nintendo Switch 2. While that might be annoying for some collectors who want the box to be pristine, others have found a bigger problem.

We’ve addressed a unique case of staples damaging Switch 2 screens—isolated to one store.



Replacements have been offered. Staplers have been confiscated. https://t.co/w6eOEDtCeK pic.twitter.com/8UUeS7mx8i — GameStop (@gamestop) June 5, 2025

The staple pierced the box and directly hit the Nintendo Switch 2 display. That leaves a damaged display and a very frustrated consumer. Fortunately, GameStop released a statement on X, stating that only one store location was found, with the receipts stapled to the box. That’s a relief as it’s not a widespread problem. Likewise, it has been noted that GameStop has already offered replacements to those who request a new unit if their unit was damaged.

Meanwhile, everyone else is probably busy playing away on their new premium console device. Nintendo Switch 2 stocks might also be quickly out of stock. Before the actual release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 arrived, store locations that had received stock were given official Nintendo sign displays. It’s not the displays you’d like to see, though. Instead, these signs will alert consumers that the store location has officially run out of stock. Here’s hoping your hunt for a Switch 2 unit goes smoothly!