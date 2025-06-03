Nintendo Is Already Preparing Retailers For When They Run Out Of Switch 2 Stock

Nintendo is having a big year. We started out 2025 with the first real official reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2. Then, it was just a couple of months ago when Nintendo decided to showcase the console and its software through a special Nintendo Direct presentation. With days left to go before its official release, it seems that the company is also preparing retailers for when they eventually run out of Switch 2 stock.

It’s going to be a massive ordeal for some fans getting their hands on a Switch 2. This is the same issue we face with nearly every new major console release. Of course, this time around, we’re not dealing with a worldwide pandemic that caused its own set of obstacles to deal with. Despite not having a pandemic to contend with, retailers will still have limited stock available; we recently reported that some pre-orders for the Switch 2 had to be canceled, likely due to less stock than initially anticipated.

Nintendo has apparently sent "Out of Stock" Switch 2 signage to stores in preparation for the console to be… out of stock pic.twitter.com/5O0OyRQe2T — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) June 2, 2025

However, thanks to Nintendeal on X, we’re now discovering that Nintendo also sent out official signage to retailers. It’s not the signage you want to see, though, as it will clearly state that the location has officially run out of stock for the Switch 2. At least, it will be clear if the retailer is out of stock or if you have a chance to pick up a console.

Of course, there’s a good chance you still might be lucky enough to get a unit at launch. You’ll just have to check your local retailers to see if they have anything available on June 5, 2025. Needless to say, your mileage may vary depending on where you live. At any rate, in other news regarding the Switch 2 stock, it seems that Walmart is now allowing consumers to re-order a Switch 2 if they found their order was canceled.