GameStop Might have Damaged Nintendo Switch 2 Stock

Nintendo fans rejoice! It’s finally here, the Nintendo Switch 2. This console was first shown off to fans worldwide at the start of this year. However, it wasn’t until just a few months ago that a Nintendo Direct showcased the console hardware and software. But the big takeaway for fans was that the console would be launching into the marketplace on June 5, 2025. That day has finally come, and consumers are starting to pick up their consoles from various retailers.

If you managed to get a pre-order, then you might already be enjoying the game. Hopefully, you didn’t get a bad unit from the folks at GameStop. We’re seeing reports online suggesting that fans may be in for some disappointment when they open their pre-orders from GameStop. This is all due to how some stores handled receipts for the console pre-order.

Thanks to Wario64 on X and through Reddit, reports are surfacing that displays for Nintendo Switch 2 units are damaged. This is because GameStop has stapled receipts for the pre-order directly on the box. The problem is that the staple seems to have gone through the box just enough to hit the display.

Apparently one GameStop store used a stapler to attach receipts to Switch 2 boxes and the staple ruined the screen…another person commented their unit and others were affected at the same store https://t.co/3eMGSUVnT6 pic.twitter.com/YXvfU9fUq7 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 5, 2025

Hopefully, this is not a widespread problem with GameStop, but it’s leaving some fans more than disappointed, as we don’t imagine units are readily available to replace them. So, waiting to pre-order a Switch 2 just to have it damaged by the store itself must be quite a headache.

Meanwhile, if you managed to get a Nintendo Switch 2 console, then prepare to update it. A day-one update is required to use the console. Fortunately, it was recently unveiled that you can bypass an internet connection to get this update. Instead, all you need is a launch day game card. That will have the patch update already on the cartridge, so you can get the system updated to play not only Switch 2 games but also your original Switch games.