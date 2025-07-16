Cyberpunk 2077 Highly Anticipated 2.3 Update Lands Tomorrow

Get ready, chooms! We’ve been waiting a good little while now for this infamous Cyberpunk 2077 2.3 update. We weren’t even expecting another update for the game. CD Projekt Red surprised us one day with the announcement of a brand new update, which would bring additional content. However, since then, we’ve been left in the dark after a delay.

That changes now! It’s finally been detailed on the official Cyberpunk website. Rather than showcasing the update in a livestream, we’re getting a brief heads-up on its arrival tomorrow through patch notes. Yep, you read that right. There’s no big wait for the next update, as July 17th will mark the date when we’ll finally get our hands on the new content.

Fortunately, we knew when the update was first announced that 2.3 would be a similar scope to the previous surprise update drop. So expectations shouldn’t have been too grand. Instead, you’ll get a few new tidbits of content, like new quests and mechanics.

New Vehicles Are Hitting Night City’s Streets

Night City is going to find a few new vehicles barreling down the streets. Four new vehicles are coming to the game, and each has a side job attached to it that you acquire before you can use them. The update isn’t out yet, but we do know the side jobs that are connected according to the official patch notes.

But if you’re not fond of driving around Night City yourself, then check out the new AutoDrive tech. You can now select your destination point on the roads and sit back as your car navigates around. You’ll also find some cinematic camera options to swap through as you roam the city. Of course, you can also now find self-driving Delamin cabs that can be requested. To add one more element for vehicles, it’s been unveiled that Rayfield’s CrystalCoat is now available for vehicles from partner brands.

An update also landed for the Photo Mode. Players now have 27 new NPCs that can be added in the background, options to switch saved wardrobes, and a few additional settings to help capture that perfect pose, such as only having the character’s eyes turn toward the camera.

Meanwhile, there are a slew of fixes and quality-of-life updates. For a full breakdown of the game’s fixes, check out the complete patch notes right here.

Again, we’ll get the new update tomorrow, July 17, 2025. It’s noted that PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms will receive the update first. Meanwhile, those on the Nintendo Switch 2 platform won’t see the update until sometime later. Fortunately, this update will also be available on Mac, a platform that will finally receive Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition tomorrow.