Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Is Finally Coming To Mac

Apple Mac owners might feel a little left out when it comes to PC gaming. It’s not too often we see big video games confirmed for Mac. Not to say it doesn’t happen, but it’s certainly not a consistent thing. Fortunately, if you are an Apple Mac user, you might finally be chipping into the world of Night City this week. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is heading your way.

CD Projekt Red never ceases to surprise us. The studio has just unveiled another release planned for Cyberpunk: Ultimate Edition, this time for Mac. So, outside of Nintendo Switch 2 owners, there might be a new group of players who are finally going to get into this game.

Taking to X, the developers confirmed that the Mac release will finally drop on July 17, 2025, which is great because if you have been interested in the game, you won’t have to wait much longer to play. That said, it’s noted that the Apple Silicon Mac models with 16 GB or more are what the developers targeted for the launch.

Previous Cyberpunk 2077 PC SKUs Will Offer Free Mac Version

Likewise, it was confirmed that everyone who has previously purchased the game, whether it was the base game, the base game with Phantom Liberty, or the Ultimate Edition on Steam, GOG, or the Epic Games Store, will receive access to the Mac version of the same SKU at no additional charge. That’s not a bad deal if you ask me!

Of course, for you who have already been enjoying Night City, you might be waiting for some other news to emerge from CD Projekt Red. It was unveiled that the game would receive a new 2.3 update. That update was initially scheduled to be released last month, but the developers had to postpone it.

What this update will entail and provide players is anyone’s guess. No information was released to highlight the new content. Hopefully, we won’t be waiting too much longer before CD Projekt Red spills the goods. Meanwhile, this is not the only shred of Cyberpunk 2077 news!

If you previously enjoyed Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the Netflix anime series that was set up before the events of Cyberpunk 2077, then good news! It’s already been confirmed that a second season of the anime series is in the works. Of course, we’re waiting on the details to come out for that series. So, all in all, we’re getting a lot of Cyberpunk content to help us wait for the official sequel installment to come out, which we won’t see until after The Witcher 4.