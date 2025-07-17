Limited Run Games Delays Sonic X Shadow Generations Collector’s Edition To November

It will now take over a year for collectors to get their copies of this game.

Sonic X Shadow Generations was a critical and commercial success when it released back in October 2024. However, some fans may still be waiting for the game, and now they’ll be waiting for over a year.

As reported by GoNintendo, Limited Run Games suddenly announced a huge delay for their $ 250 Sonic X Shadow Generations Collector’s Edition. They originally accepted pre-orders for this version, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, until October 6, 2024. That was scheduled days before the game’s launch on October 25, and these special editions would not be releasing on July 2025. However, Limited Run Games’ store page now provides an estimated shipping date between November 17 to 24, 2025.

Limited Run Games seemed to have done their best to sweeten the pot for this collector’s edition, including a Sonic & Shadow DreamCast Statue, DreamCast jewel case, and Chao mini figures, alongside the usual steelbooks, art book, soundtrack CD, and other items that we usually expect from these special editions. While Japanese gamers could get a considerably cheaper collector’s edition that they definitely already received, Limited Run Games promised a bigger package with more to offer.

This is not the first time that Limited Run Games has had to delay their ordered items. Once again, it is a pretty egregious delay that harms customers, and Sega’s reputation. The gamers who ordered this special edition are now going to wait for over a year before they get their copies of the game. We suspect some of these fans may have already bought the game somewhere else, digital or physical.

And this is the unmentioned issue now that the business has moved in large part from digital to physical. Publishers like Limited Run Games love to market themselves as the champions of physical games. As they promised last May, they won’t be publishing any of their games as Game-Key Cards on the Switch 2.

But the same company can’t be relied upon to deliver their complete physical games to consumers in a reasonably and timely manner. We won’t run down their history of disappointing delays and controversial releases, but this is a clear indication that they’re not improving in the near future.

Of course, you don’t need to buy a collector’s edition of a video game, but we can’t help but think back to when these game companies were the only ones who handled making their collector’s edition themselves. If one were to argue that this is the only way for some of these special editions to be made, we would say some of these collectors might prefer that these special editions don’t exist then.

In any case, we hope the collectors who did order these special editions do get their money’s worth, even if they have to wait that much longer to get them.